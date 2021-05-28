Officers Injured As Ogun Cultists, Land Grabbers, Police Clash

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tajudeen Adeleke, and an Inspector, Babatunde Olayiwola, have been injured during a clash between some cultists and men of the Ogun State Police Command.

Four of the cultists, suspected to be notorious land grabbers, were arrested after unleashing violence on the people of Babaode-Onibuku community in the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the suspects — Najimu Ojumola, Monday Olaleye, Kehinde Martins, and Felix John — were arrested after invading the village with weapons and holding residents hostage.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at the Onipanu divisional headquarters that Babaode-Onibuku village was under siege by a group of land grabbers.

The PPRO said, “Upon the distress call, the Onipanu DPO, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene for a rescue operation.

“On getting to the scene, the hoodlums launched an attack on the policemen and injured one ASP Tajudeen Adeleke and Inspector Babatunde Olayiwola, but they were later subdued. Two among them, Najimu Ojumola and Monday Olaleye, were apprehended.

“While the policemen were taking the hoodlums to the station, their colleagues ambushed them at Idiroko road, and attacked them with a view to freeing the suspects. They were dispatched and the duo of Felix John and Kehinde Martins were equally arrested.

“Recovered from them were eight expended cartridges, one live cartridge, one cutlass, three Bajaj motorcycles and one Toyota Corolla, with number plate, FST 42 FT.”

The PPRO, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation. ,,



Source: https://punchng.com/officers-injured-as-ogun-cultists-land-grabbers-police-clash/