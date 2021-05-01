Ogun State To Hold Local Government Election On July 24

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), on Friday announced that local government elections, into the offices of Chairmen and Councillors will hold on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Penpushing reports that, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu, made this known in a statement explaining that as part of effort to ensure a free and fair electoral process, a press briefing has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Cinema Hall of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, by 10:00 am

The statement added that the press conference will serve as avenue for the commission to enable it unveils electoral guidelines to all political parties and the general public.

Penpushing further reports that, the commission boss requested all registered political parties, wishing to participate in the forthcoming elections, to present not more than two representatives at the briefing, in compliance with coronavirus protocols.



