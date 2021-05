An arson attack, followed by intermittent shootings, has been reported near the Elesekan/Bogije bus stop. According to reports, an Okada rider was shot and killed by a policeman from the command who took the body into the station, however, angry okada riders stormed the station and set it ablaze. The situation on remains highly volatile.

