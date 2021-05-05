Okafor’s Law: Myth Or Reality? (A Nairalander’s Experience)

Whether you agree or disagree with stereotypes, they exist, guide and shape the way people think and how they relate with one another.

For example, there is the widespread belief that wives are better at managing family funds than men, it is also believed that women are terrible at apologizing for their mistakes and f–k ups in relationships and marriages.

And then there is the belief that if you sleep with a girl once and you do it properly, she somehow becomes too weak to say no to you from that moment onwards.

I’ve tried it out twice and it worked out for me. My question is; is Okafor’s law really true or was I just lucky twice?