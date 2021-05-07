Only One ABSU Student Is Still In Kidnappers’ Den – Governor Ikpeazu

Only One ABSU Student Still in Kidnappers Den – Gov Ikpeazu

By Wisdom Nwedene, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Friday said only one student of Abia State University is still being held by the suspected hoodlums that kidnapped them on Wednesday, Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV had reported that ABSU students ran into the bandits who were operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, Imo State around 7pm – 8pm.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Ikpeazu said law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in custody of the kidnappers.

The statement added that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given directive for security reinforcement along the Abia segment of the Okigwe-Uturu Road to prevent future occurrence.

The statement reads,

“On Wednesday, 5th May, 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), was waylaid around Okigwe in Imo State along with two other private vehicles by yet to be identified hoodlums. The incident occurred between 7pm and 8pm on that day.”

“Information gathered from the institution and one of the students who escaped from the abductors, indicate that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.”

“Law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in custody of the kidnappers.”

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is directly coordinating efforts to ensure safe return of the student and the others as quickly as possible.”

“In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given directive for security reinforcement along the Abia segment of the Okigwe-Uturu Road to prevent future occurrence.”

