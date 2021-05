Connect on Linked in

Paul Onuachu has won the ‘Golden Bull’ award for ending the Belgian Pro League as the top topscorer this season.

The Nigerian Striker scored 33 goals in 38 match during the 2020-21 Belgian pro league season.

Onuachu was also named the Belgian Pro League player of the year award.

Paul also scored for Nigeria during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers over the 2020-21 season.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0ULNRplR30