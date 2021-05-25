Open Grazing Ban: Governor Bala Mohammed Warns Colleagues, Nigeria’s Elite

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed on Monday told his colleagues and the elites in Nigeria to tread with caution over the ban on open grazing.

He spoke at the ongoing 2021 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) – Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) in Ibadan.

Mohammed said though he was not opposed to the prohibition “the baby must not be thrown away with the bad water”.

The governor observed that open grazing was a form of occupation to some ethnic groups.

He said the ban must be done in a persuasive manner that would be beneficial to the herders, farmers and traders.

“We, the elites, must be very careful, not to set up our people that have been living in peace against each other.

“We must guide our utterances as governors, lawyers and every other profession. Disintegration can cause a lot of humanitarian crises that are unimaginable.”

Mohammed advised Nigerians to dialogue to ensure the security situation in the country does not get worse.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/24/open-grazing-ban-gov-bala-mohammed-warns-colleagues-nigerias-elite/