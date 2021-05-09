Osimhen makes history with Napoli as he reaches double figures in the Serie A

The 22-year-old has broken off the shackles that held him in the first half of the season and continued his incredible run of form in front of goal on Saturday

Victor Osimhen is now Napoli’s joint-highest scoring African in the Italian Serie A after he scored twice Napoli’s 4-1 win against Spezia on Saturday afternoon

The Nigerian international equals Kalidou Koulibaly’s ten goals for the Neapolitans- although he did it in 21 games in contrast to Koulibaly’s 210 games.

He has now scored ten or more league goals in consecutive seasons, having scored 13 for Lille in the Ligue 1 last season. Osimhen is the youngest player after Haaland to achieve this feat in Europe’s top five leagues in the previous two seasons.

Osimhen’s brace also takes his league tally to five goals in his last four games for Gennaro Gattuso’s team. The ex-Lille man scored his first of his two goals in the 23rd minute to put Napoli two goals up after Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring.

The Super Eagles star then scored his second and Napoli’s third just before half-time, firing into the roof of the net after he was picked out by Lorenzo Insigne.

Osimhen has now scored in four consecutive league games for the first time in his club career. The Nigerian has managed to overcome Covid-19 and injury problems to hit form at the right time.

Spezia did threaten a comeback in the second half by pulling one back through Roberto Piccoli, but Hirving Lozano’s strike in the 79th minute killed any little hope they had left.

The result lifts Napoli into second place with 70 points from 35 games, although they’ve played a game more.



