Osinbajo Cautions Nigerians Against Divisive Actions, Utterances

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday cautioned Nigerians, especially those agitating for the country’s break-up, to reconsider their actions.

He said during a courtesy visit to the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, that the diverse groups in the country were better as a united people and nation.

The courtesy call was part of his itinerary to the state to take part in the inauguration of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshall Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero, in Ika North-East Local Government Area.

Osinbajo stated that Nigeria should remain a great nation because of its diversity, irrespective of its present challenges, adding that Nigerians should harness the inherent benefits in the nation’s diversity to promote sustainable socio-economic growth and development of the country.

He said: “We must caution those who are agitating for the break-up of the country against such agitation. It is important for our people to understand that the unity of this country must not be compromised. What is important is that we must continue to promote justice, equity and fairness among the diverse groups (ethnic nationalities) in the country. The greater the cooperation between states and the federal government, the greater the development that Nigerians would witness.”

Earlier, Efeizomor II, who is also the chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, had expressed delight at the visit of the vice-president to his kingdom and thanked God for the cordial relationship between the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Osinbajo despite their different party affiliation.

“You (Prof. Osibanjo) are indeed, a great ambassador of peace, a professor of high repute. Nigerians are happy about your contributions to national development.

“Here in Delta State, we appreciate you; we respect and adore the federal government; we will continue to work for the peace and unity of the country,” he said.

The vice president also witnessed the inauguration of the FRSC centre, built and equipped by the Delta State Government to complement the efforts of the federal government in the provision of certain essential facilities.

The FRSC centre was formally handed over to the federal government as part of the inauguration by Okowa with Osinbajo representing the federal government.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Osinbajo stressed the need for robust partnership between the states and the federal government in order to engender the desired sustainable development in the country.

He stated that the greater the cooperation between states and the federal government, the greater the development in the country.

Osinbajo praised Okowa for the construction of the centre, noting that the contribution of the state government is worthy of commendation.

Osinbajo harped on the need for a harmonious relationship among the different sections of the country, urging those fanning the embers of discord and disunity to refrain from such divisive actions.

Okowa had earlier said that the completion of the project, which commenced a year ago, was another testimonial to his administration’s desire to build sustainable infrastructure for a stronger Delta.

“We have consistently assisted federal institutions in the state with infrastructure; for example the police command, civil defence, immigration and of course the 63 Brigade Nigerian Army, which we built and handed over to them. So, this isn’t the first time the state government would be assisting the federal government through intervention like this,” he stated.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/05/07/osinbajo-cautions-nigerians-against-divisive-actions-utterances/