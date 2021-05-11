Osinbajo, His Wife, Others Attend Pastor Dare Adeboye’s Night Of Worship & Tribute

Osinbajo, Others Attend Night Of Worship And Tribute For Pastor Dare Adeboye (Photos)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, were among the family and friends who attended the night of tribute and worship for Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

IgbereTV reports that the night of tribute took place at the Redemption camp on Monday May 10.

Pastor Dare Adeboye died in his sleep on Tuesday May 4. He was 42 years old.



