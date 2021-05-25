Oyo’s Youngest Commissioner, Seun Fakorede Gets Married (Photos)

The youngest member of Oyo State executive council Seun Fakorede on Saturday exchanged marital vows with his fiancée Chioma, Igbere TV reports.

The graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University was 27 when he was nominated in August 2019 by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Mr Makinde and other members of the state executive council were present at the wedding.

The governor, in a tweet, wished the new couple a happy married life.

“The youngest member of our state’s Executive Council, @TheSeunFakorede got married this evening and we were there to celebrate with him,” he said. “We wish Seun and Chioma a happy married life, love and lasting peace.”



Fakorede, a native of Ibarapa, bagged a civil engineering degree in 2016.

He is the commissioner for youth and sports and the chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Oyo State.

