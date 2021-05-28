Parents Of Children Convicted Of Cultism Will Be Punished – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the parents of children convicted for cultism will also face punitive measures, Newspremises reports.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday during the Children’s Day celebration at the Police College, Ikeja, addressing pupils and students.

He stated that a new law had been signed to fight cultism, adding that parents must be alive to their responsibilities by paying attention to the moral upbringing of their children.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said, “The new law against cultism prescribes punitive measures for parents of young people convicted of cultism. Parents should be vigilant and monitor their children.”

“We owe them a duty to ensure that their dreams and aspirations are realised through continuous training, guidance and mentoring.”



