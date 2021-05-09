Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Death Of His Son: ‘I Cannot Complain, Blame Or Question God’

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that he could not blame or question God over the death of his son, Dare.

Dare, who until his death was also a pastor in a branch of the church in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, died in his sleep on Tuesday.

Delivering his sermon at the May edition of the monthly Holy Ghost service of the church, Pastor Adeboye said: “Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children etc. And if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy that wealth or kids temporarily, and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.

“What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God. I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours. We shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).

“Finally, in all things, let’s learn to say thank you, father, and it is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name.

“There is a peace that surpasses human understanding. It is only God that can give that peace. I thank God that I have that peace,” Adeboye said.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/adeboye-on-deceased-son-i-cant-question-god/amp/