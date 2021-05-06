Pastor Adeboye’s Son, Dare Is Dead

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Popular Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, Dare Adeboye is dead.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Dare, a son of RCCG overseer, Enoch Adeboye, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Akwa-Ibom state. He was the third son of the revered cleric.

The deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, had ministered the previous day and was said to have retired to his bed and did not wake up.

His wife, Temiloluwa, went to check up on him on noticing that he had slept for too long, when she discovered he was not breathing.

He was aged 42.

