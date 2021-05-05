Pastor Aloysius Challenges Odumejeje To A Spiritual Battle; Invites The Public

Pastor Goodheart Val Aloysius of Father’s House International Church has called out Prophet Odumeje for what he did when Comedienne Ada Jesus asked him for forgiveness, IgbereTV reports.

Pastor Aloysius stated that the scandal with Ada Jesus shows that Odumejeje is not a Prophet and has no spiritual powers from anywhere and that all those things he calls miracles in his Church are all staged and arranged to make him appear powerful.

“Odumejeje is not a Prophet but a mere entertainer and singer”, he said.

He then asked Odumejeje to meet him at the National Stadium in Abuja on a set date for a spiritual battle to see which of them can call down the rain.

Pastor Goodheart wrote on Facebook;

“With Ada Jesus and Odumeji saga you should now know that odumeji is not a prophet and has no spiritual powers from anywhere.

All those things he calls miracles in his church are all staged and arranged to make him appear powerful. Odumeji is not a prophet but a mare entertainer and singer.

Ada Jesus was brought to him for prayers and when he saw the critical nature of the girls case faith left him and he started ranting stupidity. Come to think of it what did Ada Jesus really say about you that is an offence? Just because she observed that your miracles are staged and you picked offence?..

Young man change your ways before it will be too late.

If Odumeji said He is a prophet or he has spiritual powers LET ME AND HIM MEET AT THE NATIONAL STADIUM IN ABUJA ON MAY 31ST 2021 BY 12NOON TO CALL DOWN RAIN AND LET NIGERIANS SEE A REAL PROPHET AND A FAKE PROPHET

ALL THE MEDIA HOUSES IN NIGERIA WILL BE PRESENT AT THE EVENT IF ANY OF US FAIL TO CALL DOWN RAIN OUR CHURCHES SHOULD BE CLOSED DOWN. I WANT EVERY WELL MEANING NIGERIAN TO SUPPORT THIS PROOF OF POWER.”

