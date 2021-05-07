Pastor Gushes About His Honeymoon Experience: “It Is Very Sweet!” (Throwback Video)

Apostle Job Antwi of Association of Virgin Pastors in Ghana had regretted not having sexual intercourse until when he got married. The anointed man of God who tied the knot with his wife in 2016 said he never knew sex was that sweet…

‘I never knew sex is this sweet; since I was born I have not experienced this before. It is sweeter than everything, in fact I wish I can do it every day’ he stated in an interview on Joy FM’s Weekend City show.

Speaking also on his first experience, the pastor who regards himself as an anointed and powerful man of God despite breaking his virginity said:

‘My wife has dated before and has experience so she taught me how to do it. I love my wife than every lady on this earth, If you marry in the Lord and you sleep with a woman, God likes it so still the power of God is upon me.’

https://twitter.com/Uncle_Olu_/status/1390580381859164169

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RhHqkdpRjU