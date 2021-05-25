PDP Spokesperson Says APC Is Responsible For Burning Of INEC Offices Nationwide

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party says history will not be kind to the ruling All Progressives Congress for allegedly burning offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission nationwide.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in a statement on Tuesday titled, ‘PDP Insists that APC Is Behind Burning of INEC Offices…Urges IGP To Question, Place APC Leaders on Watch List’.

Attacks on INEC offices especially in the South-East have been concerning of late with the chairman of the electoral commission, Mahmood Yakubu, describing the situation as a national emergency.

The PDP in the statement said, “The PDP restates its position that the APC has been promoting acts of violence including burning of INEC offices in other to build up an emergency situation and frustrate the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“It is despicable that having realized that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note the failure of the APC and its leaders to forcefully condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy. This is also as the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.

“Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament.

“Indeed, history will not be kind to APC and its leaders given the magnitude of atrocities they have committed against Nigerians in a space of six years.

“The APC has destroyed our nation, opened our dear fatherland to bandits and terrorists, turned our nation into an expansive killing field and a large funeral palour.

“APC has wrecked our economy, opened our national vaults to its leaders to pillage over N15 trillion naira and reduced our once thriving country to a beggar nation while mortgaging our future with humongous foreign debts.

“Our party calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately invite and question APC leaders over the burning of INEC offices.

“Nigerians also expect the police to immediately place APC leaders and their thugs on watch list as a firm step to guarantee the security of INEC facilities and other institutions of democracy in the country.

“The PDP also calls on Nigerians, across board, to remain at alert and unite in prayers so that our nation survives the next two years under the vindictive, insensitive, incompetent, treasury looting, divisive and violent APC and its administration.

“Our party further urges Nigerians not to be deterred by the actions of the APC but to remain united in rallying in the defense of our democracy to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC.”

https://punchng.com/historyll-not-be-kind-to-apc-for-burning-inec-offices-pdp/