PDP Visits Fati Attahiru, Widow Of Late Chief Of Army Staff (Photos)

PDP NWC Visits, Condoles Attahiru’s Widow

The National Working Committee (Fs/WC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru. who died in the tragic military air crash last weekFriday.

The PDP National Chairman. Prince Uche Secondus. who led other members of NWC to visit Gen. Attahiru’s family in their home in Abuja on Wednesday, described the late COAS as a brave and patriotic soldier, adding that the PDP is still grief-stricken over the nationaltragedy.

“We are here to commiserate with you over the departure of your husband. We received with sadness, the news of the death of your brave and patriotic husband. Nigerians are in great pains because his appointment was a relief to our nation as we believed that he had come to make adifference.

“With Gen. Attahiru’s life and record of performance in serving our fatherland, it was clear that he had come with the commitment and zeal to confront and vanquish the security challenges facing our nation. His life was an eloquent testimony of his excellent service to ournation.

“On behalf of the leadership of PDP. we are here to condole with you. We assure you of our prayers at this moment of grief and we believe that God will grant you and your family the fortitude to carry this pair, he said.

The PDP leadership also offered prayers for the families of the other officers who died in the crash.

The par, further prayed for the safety of our gallant men and women risking their lives, in battle, to secure our dearnation.