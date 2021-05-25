PDP Will Suffer If I Leave – Gov Wike Boasts

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has boasted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will suffer if he leaves the party.

Speaking less than a week after the opposition party lost Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike described himself as an asset to the PDP.

He also took a swipe at some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) whom he described as tax collectors.

“If I leave PDP tomorrow, the party will suffer… Some members of PDP NWC are tax collectors. I did not said that all the members of NWC are tax collectors but some of them and I stand by my words,” he said at a briefing in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Wike described former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger State as a mole in the PDP.[/b]

He said that the former governor does not have a genuine intention for the party.

“Babangida Aliyu is a mole in PDP. They get information from the PDP and send it to the ruling party. I am an asset to PDP if I leave the party today I will win election in any party I find myself. There is no political detractor in Rivers PDP as long as the party is concerned. If there is any State PDP is sure of winning election, it’s Rivers State. Aliyu is a political liability to PDP.

“He is not an asset. He once said that the northern governors worked against Jonathan but some of the former PDP governors from the north denied it. I want to tell you that Aliyu opposed the election of Secondus as the National Chairman of PDP only to turn round to support Secondus when he was coasting to victory. How can a man who cannot organise ordinary Congress in his State ask PDP National Working Committee, NWC to suspend me?”

Aliyu had in a media briefing in Abuja accused Wike of being the brain behind the move to remove Secondus as PDP National Chairman.

He had said Wike is playing God in PDP, arguing that the Governor want to call the shots in the party’s leadership structure.

He also urged the PDP NWC to suspend Wike.



https://dailytrust.com/wike-pdp-will-suffer-if-i-leave