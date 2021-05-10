People Misquoted Me, I Didn’t Mean To Mock Adeboye Over Son’s Death – Igboho

Monday, 10 May 2021 05:41

“People misquoted me, I didn’t mean to mock Adeboye over son’s death”,- Sunday Igboho

Popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho) has made a u-turn, praying that the soul of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Dare rests in peace.

Recall that Sunday Igboho, during a live Facebook video with Olayomi Koiki on Saturday, refused to sympathise with Pastor Adeboye when he was told to do so.

He said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God would not be commiserated with because he does not support the Yoruba nation.

Igboho did not mince words when he rained curses on any leader or Pastor who refuses to support the secession agenda, saying God will kill their children and wives.

“Has Baba supported the Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about the Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join the Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family,” he said

The comment generated outrage from Nigerians, who condemned the activist for being insensitive to the present ordeal of the septuagenarian.

With the bashings on social media, Sunday Igboho has come out to deny mocking Adeboye, “saying may our father live long.”

Adeyemo claimed he was misquoted, adding that he only rained curses on the enemies of the Yoruba race.

“They said I mocked Pastor Adeboye, I didn’t mock that man. He is our father. I wasn’t talking to him. I don’t know him and he does not know me. I am a Christian. Had it been that I am a Muslim, they would have said I’m trying to be religious intolerant. I was only saying the Yoruba nation is not a religious matter. We accommodate Muslims, Christians and traditionalists. I didn’t insult that man. People just misquoted me by cutting that part of the video. Did I mock him? I didn’t say anything concerning him.

“I was asked a question about the death of his son, how will I mock him over his son’s death. I can’t pray that his son should die. I didn’t say anything negative about him. I said all elders who have the power to assist the Yoruba race but choose not to, I rained curses on them.

“God who created us knows when we will go back. Whoever mocks the dead will also die one day. We all will die. How will I mock the dead? I didn’t insult the deceased son. May God forgive the dead and may his soul rest in peace. May our father live long,” Sunday Igboho stated.

