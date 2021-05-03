Photos From AY Live Workers Day Event. I Go Dye, Mr. P, Akpororo, Others Spotted

AY Live Workers Day Edition Holds In Abuja, Records Presence Of I Go Dye, Mr. P, Akpororo, Angela Okorie, Others

It was indeed a night of amazing laughter, glitz and glamour at the recently held AY Live Show, held few hours ago at Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja. According to our AbujaPress the colourful event had recorded the presence of top Nigeria Entertainers, including I go dye, Akpororo, Ajebo, Chuks De General, Mr. P of Psquare, Koboko Master, Destalker, MC Amana’, Mr Paul, Angela Okorie, amongst others.

Also present at the comedy event of AY Live Abuja Worker’s Day Edition were Top Nigerian Personalities, including Showbiz Entrepreneurs, Public Service Holders, A List Musical Artists, Nollywood Celebrities, high profile Chief Executives and notable Media Entrepreneurs.

The occasion however witnessed loads of humorous presentations, musical performances and other amazing activities that left Guests thrilled in amusements. Speaking with few Guests at the event, several of them commended AY Comedian for his undeterred commitment in ensuring that the Entertainment Industry in Nigeria remains ablaze, through creativity and innovations.

In a statement by AY, he expressed gratitude to Guests, invitees and performing artists, sponsors and partners. He stated that their efforts, time and presence was basically significant in making the Abuja Worker’s Day Edition of AY Live Show a huge success. Over the years AY has continue to host one of the most amazing, humourous and well attended comedy show in Nigeria.

The event is package by Lanremakun Event and AmanaAgu