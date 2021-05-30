Photos From Scene Of Ahmed Gulak’s Assassination (Graphic)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6577797/ahmed-gulak-shot-dead-owerri

Politics Nigeria has been furnished with Images from the scene of Ahmed Gulak’s assassination.

It will be recalled that Gulak, a former political adviser to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan was shot dead in Owerri, Imo state on Saturday evening.

In footage exclusively obtained by this paper, Gulak is seen lifeless in a pool of blood beside a black camry vehicle.

Below are photographs from the scene of the incident [VIEWER’s DISCRETION ADVISED];

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-photos-from-scene-of-ahmed-gulaks-assassination-graphic/