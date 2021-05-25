Photos From Scene Of Ebonyi Suicide Bomb Attack (Graphic Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A Suicide bomber has lost his life after attempting to attack a primary school in Afikpo local Government area of Ebonyi state on Tuesday.

According to eyewitness reports, the bomber attempted to enter Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school’s security after failing to justify his reason for visiting.

“He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” an eyewitness said.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that residents immediately scampered to safety on hearing a loud explosion before reconvening at the scene only to see the dismembered corpse of the bomber.

The eyewitness disclosed that incident also happened close to the popular Eke Afikpo Market which is said to be the biggest market in the area This has caused panic in the area.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro has confirmed the incident.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-security-foils-suicide-bomb-attack-in-ebonyi/