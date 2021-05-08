Photos Of Bridge Built By Desmond Elliot Vs One Built By Female Councillor

Photos Of Bridge Built By Desmond Elliott Vs One Built By Female Councillor

According to the reports, the picture of a bridge constructed and renovated by Desmond Elliott , the Nigerian politician and Nollywood actor who is the current House of Assembly member representing the Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has been trending online as Nigerians compared it with the bridge constructed by a female Councillor .

The two pictures of the bridge, the one constructed by Hon Desmond Elliot and the female Councillor Hon Onem Tyna Miracle, has been trending online after Nigerian youths photo mixed the pictures of the two bridges. This has generated several reactions and controversies across the internet and social media platforms.

Hon Onem Tyna Miracle, is the current Councillor of Ward 2 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the Southern part of Nigeria. She recently completed and commissioned a bridge which she reportedly built with the money meant for her official car. Stating that she wanted to do something for her people who has been suffering for so long as a result of the poor wooden bridge they were using.

Several Nigerians has been trolling the Lagos State House of Assembly member and praising the female Councillor. Stating that people shouldn’t be judged by their affiliates, rather by their performances. The female Councillor has proven that she loves her people with her first Constituency project.