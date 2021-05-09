Photos Of President Buhari At The Closing Of 2021 Ramadan In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, today Sunday 9th May, attended the closing of 2021 Ramadan Tafseer at the State House Mosque Abuja, IgbereTV reports.

https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1391460215455985666?s=20

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu stated that the President plans to celebrate eid which marks the end of fasting in his house and does not want to receive visitors.

PRESIDENT BUHARI TO MARK EID IN THE VILLA, PLANS MODEST CELEBRATION AT HOME

As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari directs that all celebrations be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

To this effect, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am.

Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

The President calls on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

“If we attack institutions guarding us,” the President wonders, “who will protect us in future emergencies?”

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 9, 2021



https://www.facebook.com/1636468759900542/posts/2901140270100045/?app=fbl