Photos Of The Man Killed By Abia Vigilante He Hired To Secure Him & His Project

The man, identified as Enyinnaya Mark Ogbonna, is said to have returned to Nigeria to invest and was building a gas station (read here).

He hired a member of the Abia State vigilante group, Okorie Chukwuma, as a security guard.

However, Chukwuma is said to have shot Enyinnaya dead, buried him in a shallow grave, and absconded with his Toyota Venza.

He was caught in Port Harcourt, while allegedly trying to sell the car, and was paraded by the Rivers State Police Command.

Photos of the US-based man killed by Abia vigilante he hired to secure him and his project

Friends have gone online to mourn Mark Ogbonna.

This greedy idiot with police placard was hired as a Bakassi security guard to this young man on white. He (deceased) move with him almost everywhere he go, he eat what he likes, drink any type drink on the deceased account. He never treated him like a security guard.

Out of his greed and get-rich-quick syndrome, shot and killed his boss and buried him in a shallow grave behind his gas plant. Took his Venza (pix behind the idiot) to Port Harcourt with his gang to dispose but the buyer was wise enough to notice and called in the Police who wasted no time in arresting him (the Idiot). Please let’s becareful, this world is turning into something else.

REST IN PEACE MY BROTHER ENYINNAYA MARK OGBONNA YOUR KILLER WILL KNOW NO PEACE.



