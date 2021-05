JUST IN: Meet Altine Daniel, Police Officer that allegedly shot Sowore

This is the female officer that shot Sowore in Abuja her name is Hyelhira Altine Daniel . phone number: 08035139822

https://twitter.com/ogbostephen/status/1399316542161133570?s=19

Just been shit by a police officer, ACP Atine at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. #RevolutionNow Let the struggle continue even if they take my life! #BuhariMustGo



https://mobile.twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1399294935623520263