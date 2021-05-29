Pictures From The Burial Of Comedienne, Mmesoma Mercy Nnadi (Ada Jesus)

The remains of comedienne, Mmesoma Mercy Nnadi aka Ada Jesu, have been laid to rest at her husband’s village in Umuakum Ejemewuru, Oguta L.G.A. Imo State today May 28, Newspremises reports.

Ada Jesus who had been battling with a protracted Kidney ailment, suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday April 20, and died on Wednesday, April 21.

She left behind a daughter she had with her husband, Kingsley Nnadi.

Meanwhile, Newspremises had previously reported that, Comedienne, Ada Jesus, died in an Abuja hospital on April 21, 2021.

She suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, April 20 and was rushed to the ICU where the doctors monitored her. Sadly, she lost the battle to the kidney ailment she had been battling with on Wednesday, April 21.

She was 22 years old, may her soul rest in peace.

