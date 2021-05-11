The remains of pastor Dare Adeboye, the third son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), pastor Enoch Adeboye has been laid to rest toady, Newspremise reports.

Pastor Dare died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 5, in Eket, Akwa-Ibom state.

Newspremises gathered that, Dare, was reportedly prayed for in an attempt to revive him for long hours, by some the RCCG top pastors.

According to SharaReporter, top pastors in the church confirmed that, the inability of the family to trace any known ailment to him or any pre-existing health condition intensified the tempo of prayers directed to God to revive him by some of the pastors, who believed he might have “been spiritually attacked.”

The church which announced the death on Thursday, May 6, had also confirmed that the pastor’s death was not due to COVID-19 infection, adding that “he was in good health before he went to bed and died in his sleep.”

The deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, still conducted a church programme last Tuesday, the day he died.

He was aged 42, may his soul rest in peace.

He was survived by one wife, Temiloluwa Adeboye and three children.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/pictures-from-the-burial-of-pastor-dare-adeboye/