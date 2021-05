The five Cowries Terminal was commissioned on 30 August 2019. It was built by MTN Nigeria, furnished and donated to the Lagos State Government through a Public Private Partnership. It has a multi level car parking facility that can take 800 cars. it is overlooking the lagos Lagoon facing Ozumba Mbadiwe and on the side of the Falomo bridge.

The place is also the LASWA Headquarters.

1. LASWA logo

2. The Terminal

3. The view from the other side of Lekki

4. Aerial view of the jetty at the Terminal

Source: https://www.travelwaka.com/five-cowries-terminal/