‘Pictures Of The Top 5 Most Handsome Men In Nigeria’ (Opinion)

1. President Muhammadu Buhari.. Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is a Nigerian politician who has been president of Nigeria since 2015. Buhari is a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army and served as military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after taking power in a military coup d’état.

2. Sheikh Isa Ali Pantami.. Isa Ali Ibrahim also known as Sheikh Pantami is the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria.

3. Yusuf Buhari.. President Buhari’s son..

4. Desmond Elliot… Desmond Elliot is a Nigerian actor, director, and politician who has starred in over two hundred films and a number of television shows and soap operas.