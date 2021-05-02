Police Arrest 25 Pro-Yoruba Nation’s Rally Organisers In Abeokuta

The allegation was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the group’s Media and Communications Secretary, Maxwell Adeleye.

Adeleye said eyewitness account had it that the Yoruba activists arrested, were conveyed in a Black Maria to the Headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command in Abeokuta.

He gave the names of some of those arrested as Wasiu Iyanda, Makanjuola Adigun, and 23 others.

The statement read, “This is to let the general public know that the centrally-controlled officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested 25 of our comrades as they were preparing for the Pro-Yoruba nation’s rally scheduled to hold today in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The arrested Yoruba patriots were picked up in a commando-style in front of the Alake Of Egba’s Palace in Abeokuta, the state capital, by over 200 Armed-To-Teeth Officers of the Nigerian Police.

“We want to put it on record that those arrested did not commit any crime. Instead, they are being vilified and harassed for exercising their rights to self-determination and peaceful assembly.

“We at Ilana Omo Oodua, renowned for peace and respect for the rules of law, are demanding the unconditional release of our members with immediate effect or else, there will be mass action against the Nigerian Police across Yoruba land commencing from tomorrow.

“We also call on the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to ensure that his state is not used to oppress the Yoruba people in any manner.

“We want the governor to remember that whatever happens today becomes history tomorrow.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/05/01/police-arrest-25-pro-yoruba-nations-rally-organisers-abeokuta