Police Arrest IPOB Member ‘Blood’ In Ebonyi. Recover Juju Box, Other Items (Photos)

Police arrest suspected gunmen kingpin (Blood) in Ebonyi:

On the 20/05/2021, following Intelligence report, One Eluu Ekpehu Emmanuel was arrested, leading to arrest of their gang leader popularly known as “Blood” alleged to have been terrorizing the area and the master minder of the various attacks on three Police Divisional Headquarters in the area, namely Onicha, Abaomege and Ohaozara.

Blood was apprehended with gunshot injuries and the following items recovered;

1 Double Barrel English Gun, with eleven live cartridges.

1 Locally made Single Gun.

1 Riot Police Smoke Gunner, stolen from Ohaozara Police Divisional Headquarters when the division was attacked and on the 6th May, 2021.

3 Police Bartons

1 Hand Grenade

1 Canister of Teargas

2 Police Belts

2 Police Radio Communication Handset with Chargers, all Stolen from from Onicha Divisional Headquarters which was also attacked and set ablaze on 4th Feb. 2021.

4 Biafra Flag and

1 Juju Box.

The suspect later gave up the ghost at the hospital.

Police PRO

Ebonyi State Command

Abakaliki

https://twitter.com/Abatam01/status/1396901010807869442?s=19