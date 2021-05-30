Police Bans Biafran Flag In Delta State, Warns IPOB

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Delta state command has banned the flying/hoisting of the Biafran flag in any part of the state, adding that there will be penalties.

Delta state police PRO, Bright Edafe made the statement on Sunday. He added that every attempt by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to cause any disunity in the state will be heavily resisted.

“The Command is aware of the threat of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and their intention of parading themselves in some parts of the state. The Commissioner of Police Delta State who is determined to maintain peace in the state has urged officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful, and deal decisively with the trouble shooters.”

“The CP therefore warns that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting Biafra flag in whatever guise in the state. The command is more than ever willing and determined to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting.”

“The CP is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.”

“Undercover Police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting any one caught carrying Biafra Flag and to ensure that they are dealt with accordance with the law of the land. The command will not take it lightly with anyone that is against the peace and stability in the state.”

