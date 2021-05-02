Police Intercept 753 Machine Gun Ammunitions Heading To Abia State (Photos)

In its continued onslaught against criminality in the Southeast, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command have intercepted 753 live ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) concealed in a sac being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State to Umuahia in Abia State, ABN TV reports.

In a statement signed by CP Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer, the intelligence-driven covert operation also led to the interception and recovery of the deadly ammunition.

The statement partly reads, “Similarly, following investigations into the foiled bank robbery on the Onueke branch of a commercial bank in Ebonyi State which occurred on Tuesday, 27th April, ​2021; Police operatives led by the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, on 29th April, 2021, stormed the criminal hideout of suspects indicted in the investigations located at Oriuzo village in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The suspects on sighting the Police squad, opened fire on them. The Police team engaged them gallantly and professionally. At the end, three (3) members of the gang including two (2) male and one (1) female met their waterloo following bullet injuries sustained during the exchange of gunfire. Other suspects fled in different directions.

“Two (2) Ak47 riffles, five (5) pump action guns, six (6) pistols, fifty (50) Ak47 ammunition, one hundred and twenty-six (126) cartridges, Jack knives, cutlasses, and a 40-page notebook containing inventories of ammunition purchased by the gang were recovered. A Honda Pilot Jeep with Reg No. ABJ 163 NV used for the foiled bank robbery was also recovered by the Police Team.

“Unrelenting in their quest to apprehend the remaining suspects, the Police team traced the suspects to a shrine where the robbers usually go for mystical powers before embarking on their robbery operations. Two (2) of the suspects were eventually arrested from the supposedly safe haven – the shrine, which led to the arrest of additional three (3) members of the gang. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang and their spiritual godfather – the chief priest of the shrine.

“The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, while commending the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba, psc (+) and officers of the command, for excellently harnessing intelligence to nip the crimes in the bud, assured citizens of the renewed commitment of the Force to improving public safety and combating all forms of violent crimes across the land.”



