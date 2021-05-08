Police Officer Killed As Shi’ites Stage Another Protest In Abuja (Photo)

A police officer, ASP Adama Ezekiel, has been killed in a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, Marian Yusuf, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, announced the death of Ezekiel in a statement.

She said the police succeeded in restoring calm at Berger Roundabout after “professionally dispersing a violent protest by the proscribed IMN.”

“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers using dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, sharp knives, etc,

“Sadly, one of the police officers, ASP Adama Ezekiel, deployed to restore calm during the violent protest, paid the supreme price as a result of the brutal attack where he was stabbed by one of the irate protesters.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Bala Ciroma, wishes to commiserate with the family of the deceased officer who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.”

Meanwhile, 49 members of the banned IMN were arrested at a procession around the Wuse area of Abuja.

Eye-witnesses said the police arrested the members in their buses as gunshots were heard around Berger roundabout in Abuja.

The procession was said to be in solidarity with the people of Palestine held every last Friday of Ramadan.



https://dailytrust.com/police-officer-killed-as-shiites-stage-another-protest-in-abuja