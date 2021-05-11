Police Suspend Escorts For Governors, VIPs In South East, Rivers

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered immediate withdrawal of personnel attached to governors, senators and other public office holders in the South East over nonstop attacks on police officers and formations in the region.

A police wireless message seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday said the directive followed attacks on policemen by alleged members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its the Eastern Security Network (ESN) paramilitary wing.

The signal dated “101054/05/2021” and with reference number 0900/DTS/DOPS/VOL47/812 was issued by the Commissioner of Police (DOPS), Asaba, Delta State.

It said, “Sequel to the incessant attacks on policemen/ snatching of arms and ammunition by the proscribed IPOB/ESN elements in the eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States and Rivers State, COMPOL DOPS directs you warn personnel that escorts of their principals to the six (6) eastern states is suspended forthwith until security situation improves. Ensure strict compliance please.”

The acting spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed validity of the wireless message, but noted that it was not meant for the press.

“Firstly, the message that was sent out is not for press, so I don’t know how it got to you. Secondly, it is for policemen attached to VIPS not to escort their men to any part of the eastern state. That is the directive,” said Bright.

Further efforts by our correspondent to get the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, to comment on the development proved abortive as he was not picking his calls.



