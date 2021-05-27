Herdsmen returning to Kano State from other states of the federation must do so with clearance, the state police commissioner, Sama’ila Dikko, said on Wednesday.

Mr Dikko issued the directive after an emergency meeting with Fulani leaders in the state, those from Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina and heads of security agencies.

He said any pastoralist that fails to comply with the directive will be returned back to wherever he is coming from.

“Today in the morning I had a meeting with the leaders of Fulanis,” the police boss told journalists. “There are two issues here, Fulanis who are now coming in with their cattle and what have you… So, when we heard about that information, we discussed it with other security agencies.

“At the meeting I had in my office this morning with leaders of Fulanis from Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa, I asked them to give us whatever information to block whoever that is coming in without necessary authorisation from the police of the state they are coming from.

“So, there must be a sort of letter, showing that they are coming to Kano from that state. So, anyone who comes without clearance from our police formations, from the state they are coming from, will definitely be stopped and turned back to where they came from.

“We will not accept anybody coming here illegally. We may not know the kind persons they are. They may be criminals. They may be bandits or other bad people. So, we will not accept it here in Kano,” he added.



https://todaypoliticsng.com/police-to-bar-herdsmen-from-entering-kano-without-clearance-commissioner/