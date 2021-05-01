Portugal Opens World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge On Mountains (Photos)

The attraction cost about £2million(₦1Billion) and took around two years to build.

Hidden between rock-strewn Unesco mountains, the bridge, called 516 Arouca, hangs 175 metres (575ft) above the fast-flowing River Paiva.

The attraction cost about 2.3million euros ($2.8 million/£2million) and took around two years to build.

The average person will take five to 10 minutes to complete the walk across the bridge, depending on nerves.

