President Buhari Is Stingy And Ungrateful – Mbaka (Throwback Video)

A 2018 video showing Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, attacking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for being stingy and unwilling to make donations to his church has gone viral on Twitter.

Mbaka had earlier in the week declared that God had withdrawn his support for Buhari and even blessed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, whose organisation has been designated a terrorist network by the Federal Government.

However, on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that Mbaka’s recent criticisms of Buhari were based on the refusal of the President to award him some contracts.

Amid the raging controversy, a video posted on Twitter by @RBiakpara shows Mbaka accusing Buhari of failing to make donations to his church despite the church supporting his ambition in 2015.

“If you know what this ministry is passing through because we are supporting Buhari. And the attackers are waiting for me to say I am supporting Buhari again and the attack will start and Buhari will remain in Aso Rock, being somebody who cannot give money?



What does that mean? All the people being given allocation, what qualification do they have that we don’t have?” Mbaka lamented in the 10-minute video.

The video was recorded at the ministry’s 2018 harvest and bazaar celebration ahead of the 2019 general elections. Incidentally, it was the same day that Mbaka prophesied that the Peoples Democratic Party would lose the Presidential election because the

Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, refused to make a donation.

Mbaka, who seemed furious with Buhari, told Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he had been victimised for supporting Buhari in 2015 but the President had failed to show appreciation.



The priest also said the Federal Government ought to have taken up the task of refurbishing his church.

He said, “Because of Buhari, I am in this bush. Can’t the Federal Government take this ministry as a project? What would they lose from their pocket? A ministry that will back them spiritually and they will go forward.”

Mbaka added that his members were aggrieved that they were abandoned by the President.

“Our loyalty, our support for Buhari is not debatable but the way he has repaid us is dangerous and cancerous and destructive and can pull any leader down… Several times he would invite me to Abuja. I would stay for one week and come back but nobody would see him,” Mbaka lamented.

The cleric said his church played a major role in bringing Buhari to power, adding that the President ought to have visited his ministry in Enugu.

“If this is a place where things work well, the moment Buhari got to that chair (Presidency), he would come here. What does it cost him? One morning flight and he comes here and thanks the ministry that made him who he is then he can fly back,” the priest said.

