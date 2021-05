Connect on Linked in

Earlier thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6531224/president-buhari-presides-over-security#101253455

The meeting held on Friday and was adjourned to Tuesday, 04/05/2021.

President @MBuhari presides over resumed Security Briefing at the State House, Abuja.

#AsoVillaToday

https://twitter.com/NigeriaGov/status/1389512356967985156?s=19