President Buhari Re-Appoints Garba Abari As National Orientation Agency DG

President @MBuhari has reappointed Dr. Garba Abari as the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the reappointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The appointment, which took effect from 25 May, 2021, is for a final term of five years.

Dr. Abari was first appointed to the position in 2016



Profile of Dr. Garba Abari

Dr. Garba Abari was born on the 15th of December 1955 at Potiskum, Yobe State. He had his early education at the Central Primary School and Fika Government Secondary School in Potiskum.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1979), a Masters degree in International Relations from the University of Kent, Canterbury (1982) and a MPhil in Political Economy from the University of Jos in 1991 & a PhD in Political Economy (1995).

Over the period of 28 years since graduation, he has taught at the College of Basic Studies and the University of Maiduguri.

Dr. Garba Abari is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Politcal Science, University of Maiduguri. He has taught political economy, International Economic Relations and

Comparative Politics at both Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels.

He has a total of 18 publications to his credit in both National and International Journals.

He is a:

Member, Nigerian Political Science Association, NPSA,

Member, African Political Science Association,

Member, Nigerian Society of International Affairs,

Founding member, African Anti-Imperalist Youth Front,

Founder, Nigeria/South Africa Friendship Association (1983).

He is also Chairman, Independent Poverty Alleviation Initiative (1PAI-Nigeria) and National Coordinator, Anti-Debt Front.

He is Executive Director, Abuja Policy Consulting LTD,

Executive Director, Basic Projects LTD and:

Member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.