President Buhari Receives His NIN Identity Card (Photos)

President @MBuhari receives his NIN Identity Card from Minister of @FMoCDENigeria, @DrIsaPantami during the Launch of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector & Revised National Identity Policy for Sim Card Registration

