President Of Burundi Receives New Ambassador Of Nigeria To Burundi (Pics)

President of Burundi Receives New Ambassador Of Nigeria To Burundi, Amb. Elijah Onyeagba

The President of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency President Evariate Ndayishimiye had few days ago received in a warm reception the new Ambassador of Nigeria to Burundi, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba in the company of his, Wife and Guards of Honour to celebrate his arrival. According to reports, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba arrived the Republic of Burundi on Monday 24th of May 2021.

On arrival at Bujumbura, the Guards of Honour where mounted with military to honour Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, who officially presented his letter of credence to President Evaris Ndayishimiye, who was glad the receive the New Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi.

However, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba and his Family, has continued to receive loads of congratulatory expressions, both from notable Organizations bothe with and across Nigeria, friends, subordinates, colleagues and a massive number of his Nigerian supporters, whose lives he has touched.

Amb. Elijah Onyeagba, is a PHD holder and was the Candidate of All Progressive Congress for Anaocha/Njikoka and Dunukofia. He is currently one of the youngest Ambassador with an amazing and shocking qualification and feats. He is an Economist by training and has an MBA in Finance with over seventeen years’ experience in commercial, corporate, retail and mortgage banking. Amb, Dr Elijah Onyeagba (PhD) hails from Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State.

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2021/05/president-of-burundi-receives-new.html