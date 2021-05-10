Prices Of Doors In Nigeria

We would be writing a new series on the cost of buying building materials in Nigeria.
Today, we would be looking at the Prices of buying doors in Nigeria
If you ever want to build a house, office building, or any structure you would definitely be needing a door for security, etc.
You can always check for prices on Jiji or cheap suppliers
You need to know the Kind of door, that would be the best for your new building. I wish to state that the prices of doors have greatly increased recently, most of these prices are from April 2021.
I was able to compare prices from Jiji and some few websites too
Let’s get started.
Imported single door (Chinese) cost N12,000 – N18,000
Imported double door (Chinese) cost N30,000 – N40,000
Imported door from Turkey cost N25,000 – N30,000
Imported security double door cost N50,000 – N60,000
Flush plywood low-density door cost N5,000 – N6,000
Flush plywood high-density door cost N9,000 – N11, 000
Metal security single door cost N20,000 – N25,000
Metal security double door cost N25,000 – N35,000
Domestic furniture doors cost N6,000 – N8,000
China doors
Watson Times Chinese Door (6 feet) ranges from N60, 000 – N90, 000
Watson Times Chinese Door (4 and 5 feet) ranges from N60, 000 – N75, 000
China Wooden Door ranges fromN30, 000 – N50, 000
China Steel Doors ranges fromN32, 000 – N55, 000
China Security Door ranges fromN65, 000 – N120, 000
Turkey doors
Turkey Hardwood Door: N75, 000 – N80, 000
Turkey Classic Security Door: N100, 000 – N150, 000
Turkey Laminox Door: N90, 000 – N120, 000
Turkey Door-in-Door: N100, 000 – N150, 000
Turkish Armor Door: N270, 000 – N320, 000
Turkey Luxury Door: N300, 000 – N350, 000
Turkey Coco Castello Door: N200, 000 – N250, 000
PRICES OF SECURITY DOOR
Watson Time – Chinese Security Steel Door
3 ft: N40, 000 – N55, 000
4ft: N40, 000 – N65, 000
Turkish Classic Security Door:
3 ft: N100, 000 – N140, 000
4 ft: N100, 000 – N160, 000
German Armord Security Door (Iron):
3ft: N120, 000 – N200, 000
4ft: N150, 000 – N250, 000
Local Metal (Steel) Security Doors:
3ft: N20, 000 – N35, 000
4ft: N25, 000 – N40, 000
Turkish Luxury Security Doors:
3 ft: N220, 000 – N300, 000
4ft: N250, 000 – N320, 0000
German Copper Security Door:
3 ft: N45, 000 – N70, 000
4 ft: N60, 000 – N80, 000
COST OF BURGLAR- PROOF IN NIGERIA
Burglary proof is installed in a building for security purposed. It’s an iron rod installed before the window is fixed in a building.
1200×1200 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N9,000 – N10, 000
1500×1200 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N10,000 – N12, 000
900×2100 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N13,000 – N14,000
750×750 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N2,000 – N2,200
900×1200 mm wrought iron burglar- proof- N5,000 – N5,500