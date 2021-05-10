Prices Of Doors In Nigeria

We would be writing a new series on the cost of buying building materials in Nigeria.

Today, we would be looking at the Prices of buying doors in Nigeria

If you ever want to build a house, office building, or any structure you would definitely be needing a door for security, etc.

You can always check for prices on Jiji or cheap suppliers

You need to know the Kind of door, that would be the best for your new building. I wish to state that the prices of doors have greatly increased recently, most of these prices are from April 2021.

I was able to compare prices from Jiji and some few websites too

Let’s get started.

Imported single door (Chinese) cost N12,000 – N18,000

Imported double door (Chinese) cost N30,000 – N40,000

Imported door from Turkey cost N25,000 – N30,000

Imported security double door cost N50,000 – N60,000

Flush plywood low-density door cost N5,000 – N6,000

Flush plywood high-density door cost N9,000 – N11, 000

Metal security single door cost N20,000 – N25,000

Metal security double door cost N25,000 – N35,000

Domestic furniture doors cost N6,000 – N8,000

China doors

Watson Times Chinese Door (6 feet) ranges from N60, 000 – N90, 000

Watson Times Chinese Door (4 and 5 feet) ranges from N60, 000 – N75, 000

China Wooden Door ranges fromN30, 000 – N50, 000

China Steel Doors ranges fromN32, 000 – N55, 000

China Security Door ranges fromN65, 000 – N120, 000

Turkey doors

Turkey Hardwood Door: N75, 000 – N80, 000

Turkey Classic Security Door: N100, 000 – N150, 000

Turkey Laminox Door: N90, 000 – N120, 000

Turkey Door-in-Door: N100, 000 – N150, 000

Turkish Armor Door: N270, 000 – N320, 000

Turkey Luxury Door: N300, 000 – N350, 000

Turkey Coco Castello Door: N200, 000 – N250, 000

PRICES OF SECURITY DOOR

Watson Time – Chinese Security Steel Door

3 ft: N40, 000 – N55, 000

4ft: N40, 000 – N65, 000

Turkish Classic Security Door:

3 ft: N100, 000 – N140, 000

4 ft: N100, 000 – N160, 000

German Armord Security Door (Iron):

3ft: N120, 000 – N200, 000

4ft: N150, 000 – N250, 000

Local Metal (Steel) Security Doors:

3ft: N20, 000 – N35, 000

4ft: N25, 000 – N40, 000

Turkish Luxury Security Doors:

3 ft: N220, 000 – N300, 000

4ft: N250, 000 – N320, 0000

German Copper Security Door:

3 ft: N45, 000 – N70, 000

4 ft: N60, 000 – N80, 000

COST OF BURGLAR- PROOF IN NIGERIA

Burglary proof is installed in a building for security purposed. It’s an iron rod installed before the window is fixed in a building.

1200×1200 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N9,000 – N10, 000

1500×1200 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N10,000 – N12, 000

900×2100 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N13,000 – N14,000

750×750 mm wrought iron burglar-proof – N2,000 – N2,200

900×1200 mm wrought iron burglar- proof- N5,000 – N5,500

