Prince Charles Meets Doctors Working In Maiduguri (Video)

The Prince of Wales has met virtually with doctors at the Mashamari Stabilisation Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State which is treating children suffering from malnutrition, Igbere TV reports.

Charles, the patron of IRC UK, warned that the work of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has never been more critical, amid the escalating need for humanitarian aid in Nigeria.

The prince met with IRC Nigeria country director Babatunde Ojei and heard about its vital work reaching over one million people in 2020.

He also heard how the effects of Covid-19 in the region are threatening to push Nigeria towards extreme hunger this year.

Heir to the throne Charles was also joined on the call by IRC staff, including former foreign secretary David Miliband, who is president of the IRC.

“At a time when humanitarian needs have increased by 40% in the last year alone, the IRC’s work has never been more critical,” the prince said.

He added: “Conflict remains by far the largest driver of hunger, and the climate crisis, of course, helps to compound this.

“And then again, on top of it all, you have the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a devastating impact on the countries who can least afford it.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kihqvYovEZc

The prince also spoke to a woman simply named Laraba, who set up her own grain-selling business after taking part in the IRC business training programme, supported by Citi Foundation.

https://twitter.com/RESCUE_UK/status/1397474441442037760?s=20