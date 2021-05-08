Private Secondary School Vs Emzor Factory Worker

So I got the notification from emzor to com for test/interview today and as it stands now I need to make a decision now before monday next week.
SCHOOL
Renumeration: 30k/month but likely to be reduced if no means to meet up by the proprietor.
Promised to assist by paying a part of the rent close to the school. Though don’t know his future plans if he will attach people to me.
Working duration/day: 7:15a.m – 3 pm. Saturdays and Sundays are mine though writing of lesson note would cut a reasonable chunk of it.
Already informed the proprietor about NPower application and pending deployment so I would take permission to attend to that when it starts.
*Downside*
Renumeration isn’t constant as I’m made to understand.
Writing of lesson notes for 9 classes (Mathematics: jss1-ss3, physics: ss1-ss3) is somehow mentally draining.
Tfare: ₦440/day
Wouldn’t want to stay in my parents house at this age and because of the situation of things interms of cost of living. I would obviously leave with them till June ends before I can move into my new apartment.
*Factory work (emzor)*
Passed their interview and test today and high probability of getting an invite for training on Monday as we were informed by the interviewer.
Renumeration: basically 30k excluding O.T, health insurance and other benefits.
Working duration: 8a.m – 5pm( morning shift). Same hours for night shift.
Tfare: ₦400/day.
Weekends are off and can be used for O.T at your own discretion.
Please I really need your advice on this and your constructive criticisms are welcome. Thank.
I will appreciate it more if this isoved to front page please it’s urgent. Help a brother with your candid advice.