Private Secondary School Vs Emzor Factory Worker

So I got the notification from emzor to com for test/interview today and as it stands now I need to make a decision now before monday next week.

SCHOOL

Renumeration: 30k/month but likely to be reduced if no means to meet up by the proprietor.

Promised to assist by paying a part of the rent close to the school. Though don’t know his future plans if he will attach people to me.

Working duration/day: 7:15a.m – 3 pm. Saturdays and Sundays are mine though writing of lesson note would cut a reasonable chunk of it.

Already informed the proprietor about NPower application and pending deployment so I would take permission to attend to that when it starts.

*Downside*

Renumeration isn’t constant as I’m made to understand.

Writing of lesson notes for 9 classes (Mathematics: jss1-ss3, physics: ss1-ss3) is somehow mentally draining.

Tfare: ₦440/day

Wouldn’t want to stay in my parents house at this age and because of the situation of things interms of cost of living. I would obviously leave with them till June ends before I can move into my new apartment.

*Factory work (emzor)*

Passed their interview and test today and high probability of getting an invite for training on Monday as we were informed by the interviewer.

Renumeration: basically 30k excluding O.T, health insurance and other benefits.

Working duration: 8a.m – 5pm( morning shift). Same hours for night shift.

Tfare: ₦400/day.

Weekends are off and can be used for O.T at your own discretion.

Please I really need your advice on this and your constructive criticisms are welcome. Thank.

I will appreciate it more if this isoved to front page please it’s urgent. Help a brother with your candid advice.