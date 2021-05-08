Programmers, How Do You Cope With Generator Noise In Your Area?

Coding like other brain-tasking activities requires some level of quietness for your brain to process and work on stuff and be more productive.

It looks like everywhere in Nigeria is no infested with noisy humming sounds from neighbor’s generators and this stuff is almost impossible to escape from unless you live in some sort of GRA or something.

I’m a student in one of the federal universities in Nigeria and I live in a lodge off-campus and it looks like everyone in this whole community uses generators and it can be very noisy especially at night when I need to concentrate and get stuff done.

How do you guys cope with this? It seems like something one can’t run away from these days.