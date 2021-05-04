PWC Graduate Recruitment 2021

pwc | Nigeria

PwC Assurance & Tax Associate Graduate Programme 2021

Details

PwC Assurance & Tax Associate Graduate Programme 2021 (PWC210401-1) – PwC

Closing Date

2021/04/25

Reference Number

PWC210401-1

Opportunity

PwC Assurance & Tax Associate Graduate Programme 2021

Intake year

2021

Contract Type

Permanent

Location – Country

Nigeria

Location – Office

Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja

Overview

Your first job is something special and kicking off your career with PwC is extraordinary, particularly as a new graduate. Can you imagine what it means to have access to over 276,000 colleagues across 158 countries, and all that from right here, Nigeria? If you join us, you get access to a global network of specialists who will help you to learn, grow and develop into the accomplished professional you aspire to be.

Diversity is at the heart of our business. We’re always looking for graduates with a range of different degrees, backgrounds and life experience. You’ll start alongside other graduates and you’ll learn from each other just as much as you’ll learn from us. Most importantly you’ll build some life-long relationships along the way and be given many opportunities to create. So join us, let’s create together!

Professional qualifications will play a vital role in your career. We’ll provide you with all the support and resources you need to excel in your professional exams. International development is a valuable development opportunity, which our global network can provide. This gives you the opportunity to spend a year or two gaining experience and new perspectives with one of our PwC firms around the world, or explore new cultures during short-term client assignments or training courses abroad. At PwC you’re given many opportunities to create, so join us and let’s create together.

Requirements

* Completion of NYSC is mandatory

* Minimum of second class upper division/upper credit

* Minimum of 5 O Level credits at one sitting, including English language and mathematics

The PwC Professional is our global leadership development framework. It outlines the capabilities that we look for in all our people – from associate to partner level – that will help us to thrive as purpose-led and values-driven leaders.

We look for and develop these qualities in all our people:

Whole leadership

I lead myself and others to make a difference and create a positive impact in a responsible, authentic, resilient, inclusive and passionate manner.

Business acumen

I bring business knowledge, innovation and insight to create distinctive value for clients

and PwC.

Technical and digital

I apply a range of technical, digital and other professional capabilities to deliver quality and value.

Global and inclusive

I operate and collaborate effectively with a mindset that transcends boundaries and embraces diverse perspectives.

Relationships

I build relationships of high value, which are genuine and meaningful.

About PwC

We’re one of the world’s leading professional services organisations. Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 276 000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

Candidates are advised to apply for only one position. Applying for both programmes will lead to disqualification.

Policy

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. Therefore, please be aware that internal candidates will be considered first before reviewing external applicants, provided that this supports achievement of our Employment Equity goals.

https://pwcng-graduate.erecruit.co/candidateapp/Jobs/View/PWC210401-1