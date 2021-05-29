Reasons Why Most N-Power Volunteers Were Not Paid Their Backlogs

The following are some reasons why over 14,000, N-Power Volunteers were not paid their N-Power backlogs

1) The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, the Minister responsible for the N-Power Program, last year directed those affected N-Power Volunteers to report to their various State Focal Persons for verification and re-validation, it seems this directive was not obeyed by most N-Power Batch A and N-Power Batch B volunteers.

2) The directive was given by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of efforts to resolve unpaid N-Power stipends withheld due to discrepancies in records of the N-Power beneficiaries, which lots of N-Power Volunteers ignored to rectify with their state focal person and respective financial institutions.

3) The Ministry also stated that investigations conducted by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) following the omission indicated that some N-Power beneficiaries were also getting salaries from other Federal Government Ministries, Departments And Agencies.